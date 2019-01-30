Ross Chisholm: Harlequins back agrees new contract

Ross Chisholm has made five appearances for Harlequins this season

Harlequins back Ross Chisholm has signed a new contract with the club.

Quins have not revealed the length of the new deal for the 28-year-old, who can play at full-back or on the wing.

Chisholm has been with Quins for a decade after coming through their academy system and has played 95 times for the first team.

"Ross has always been a brilliant member of the Harlequins squad over the last 10 years," head of rugby Paul Gustard told the club website.

"It was felt by all the staff that his constant energy, willingness to learn, team-first mentality and talent were deserving of a new contract where we feel we can eke out more from his ability."