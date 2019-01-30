Rory Sutherland: Edinburgh & Scotland prop extends contract

Sutherland has started three league games this season and come off the bench in four others

Edinburgh prop Rory Sutherland has signed a new one-year deal to extend his stay until at least 2020.

The 26-year-old won the last of three Scotland caps in 2016, and has played 71 matches for the club since 2014.

His game-time has been limited in the past two seasons by long-term injury and a glut of quality loose-head props.

"We have improved massively over the past two years and I'm extremely excited to see what is around the corner for this club," he said.

"I'm really happy to be committing my future for a further year."

Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill, who also has London Irish-bound Allan Dell and another Scotland international, Darryl Marfo, competing for the number one jersey with first-choice Pierre Schoeman, added: "Rory is a tough and combative prop, who has shown that he can perform at international level.

"We're really happy that Rory has extended his stay for a further year and I've got no doubt that he'll continue to work hard to bring success to this club."