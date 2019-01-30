Sam Lockwood: Newcastle Falcons prop agrees new deal until 2021

Sam Lockwood has played five times for Newcastle Falcons this season

Newcastle prop Sam Lockwood has agreed a new contract at Kingston Park.

The 30-year-old loose-head will stay with Dean Richards' side until the summer of 2021.

Lockwood has played 36 times for the club since joining from Championship side Jersey Reds in 2016 and hopes to return from a hand injury in February.

"The club have stood by me during long-term injury, they've shown a lot of loyalty towards me and I'm very grateful for that," he said.

"I'm excited to have signed this new contract, it's great to have another two years with the Falcons and I'm looking forward to getting back fit shortly and putting together a decent run of games, if selected."