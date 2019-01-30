Six Nations 2019: France name teenager Ntamack against Wales

Six Nations: France v Wales
Venue: Stade de France, Paris Date: Friday, 1 February Kick-off: 20:00 GMT
Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC One Wales & S4C, BBC Radio 5 live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

France have named teenager Romain Ntamack in their side to face Wales in the Six Nations opener in Paris.

The 19-year-old, son of ex-Les Bleus wing Emile, wins his first cap alongside Wesley Fofana with Mathieu Bastareaud not included in the 23-man squad.

Ntamack helped France to the 2018 World Rugby Under-20 Championship crown and has become a regular for Toulouse.

South Africa-born Paul Willemse is also included.

More to follow.

