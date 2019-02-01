Premiership Rugby Cup: Bath P-P Gloucester

Bath has been one of the areas worst hit by snowfall over the past 24 hours

Saturday's Premiership Rugby Cup match between Bath and Gloucester at The Rec has been postponed because of snow.

The club said it had not been possible to clear the volume of snow covering the pitch without causing "substantial damage" to the playing surface.

It is hoped the fixture can be rescheduled for Sunday at 14:30 GMT, but the club said it was more likely to take place on Monday at 19:45.

A decision on when the game will be played is set to be made on Saturday.