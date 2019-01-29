Alex Dunbar joins Newcastle Falcons from Glasgow Warriors on loan

Alex Dunbar was left out of the Scotland squad for Saturday's opening Six Nations game against Italy

Newcastle Falcons have signed Alex Dunbar from Glasgow Warriors on loan for the rest of the season.

The Scotland centre, 28, has played 31 times for his country and has been with the Warriors - who can recall him at any time - for almost a decade.

However, he has made only eight appearances for the club this term.

"Coming down to Newcastle for the rest of the season gives me a great opportunity to play some rugby," he told the Falcons website.

"I've watched a number of Newcastle's games and they play an exciting brand of rugby,

"I know quite a few of the boys from the Scotland squad and this is a great chance for me to hopefully get some game time."

Glasgow Warriors head coach Dave Rennie praised Dunbar for his long service.

"We have a lot of competition at centre and this is a good opportunity for him to go and play more regularly and test himself in a different competition," he told Warriors' website.

News of Dunbar's move comes after the Pro14 club announced the summer signing of second-row Andrew Davidson from Newcastle subject to a medical.

The 22-year-old, who has agreed a two-year contract, impressed during a month on loan with the Warriors earlier this season.

Davidson was particularly pleased as he is "a Glasgow boy".

"I thoroughly enjoyed my month up there earlier this season, so when I knew they were interested in signing me permanently, it was an easy decision to make," he said.