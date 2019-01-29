Women's Six Nations: Adam Griggs names Ireland team for opener against England

Ulster's Kathryn Dane could be in line for an international debut against England

Ireland women's coach Adam Griggs has named his side for the Six Nations opener at home to England on Friday.

Munster's Ciara Griffin will captain the team from number eight at Donnybrook as Ireland aim to build on last year's third-place finish.

Uncapped trio Linda Djougang, Anne Marie O'Hora and Ulster's Kathryn Dane could make their Ireland debuts as they are named among the replacements.

Claire Williamson, the other Ulster player in the squad, is on the bench.

England enjoyed a 33-11 win over Ireland in the 2018 competition.

It was one of three defeats for Griggs' side, who also lost to winners France and Scotland, with their victories coming against Italy and Wales.

The Irish team warmed up for the visit of England with a 29-19 victory over Wales at Energia Park on 20 January.

Leah Lyons is named at hooker for Friday's encounter with Laura Feely and Fiona Reidy making up the front row.

Aoife McDermott and Nichola Fryday are named in the second row with Juliet Short and Claire Molloy joining Griffin in the back row.

Lauren Delaney will play at full back while Eimear Considine and Megan Williams will be on the wings. Sene Naoupu and Michelle Claffey make up the centre partnership, with Nicole Fowley and Ailsa Hughes combining at half-back.

Griggs' side will follow Friday's match at home to England by travelling to Scotstoun to face Scotland on 8 February.

Ireland team:

Lauren Delany (Firwood Waterloo/IQ Rugby), Eimear Considine (UL Bohemians/Munster), Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/Leinster), Michelle Claffey (Blackrock/Leinster), Megan Williams (Old Belvedere/Leinster), Nicole Fowley (Galwegians/Connacht), Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union/Leinster), Laura Feely (Galwegians/ Connacht), Leah Lyons (Harlequins), Fiona Reidy (UL Bohemians/ Munster); Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/ Leinster), Nichola Fryday (Galwegians/ Connacht); Juliet Short (Railway Union/ Leinster), Claire Molloy (Wasps), Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemians/ Munster).

Replacements: Emma Hooban (St Mary's College/Leinster), Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/Leinster), Anne Marie O'Hora (Galwegians/Connacht), Anna Caplice (Richmond), Claire McLaughlin (Old Belvedere/Ulster), Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/Ulster), Ellen Murphy (Old Belvedere/Leinster), Alison Miller (Old Belvedere/ Connacht).