Nathan Hughes: England number eight has learned lesson after rogue tweet

Nathan Hughes (right) returned for England against Australia at Twickenham in November

Six Nations: Ireland v England Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 2 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 live, BBC Radio Ulster, plus live text commentary & highlights on the BBC Sport website.

England number eight Nathan Hughes says he has "learned his lesson" after a rogue tweet cost him two caps.

Hughes had a four-week suspension extended to six weeks in October after tweeting "what a joke" following his initial hearing for punching.

The Wasps forward, 27, has now quit social media and says he is hungrier than ever to represent his country.

"That was a very dark moment for me and to leave it was the best decision," Hughes told BBC Sport.

"It was a lesson I have learned myself and I have put it behind me. It has made me more hungry and more determined to play."

Hughes says he will interact with supporters in different ways from now on after deleting his Twitter account.

"You can interact with the fans after the game, shake hands and sign autographs," he said.

Despite missing the matches with South Africa, New Zealand and Japan, England boss Eddie Jones recalled Hughes for the game with Australia at the end of November.

Hughes was among the replacements to make a significant impact against the Wallabies, as England cranked up the power in the second-half to win comfortably at Twickenham.

Hughes says the recall was a sign of Jones' faith, and with a trip to Dublin to face Ireland in store this weekend, he is keen to build on England's solid showing in the autumn.

"We had a rocky year last year but we have got our mojo back now," he added.

"I think it [the Ireland game] will be won up front by whoever wants it the most. We want to go out there and be a brutal pack.

"We are expecting an 80-minute game and there will be some fireworks on the weekend."