Kyle Cooper: Newcastle Falcons hooker signs new contract to 2022

Kyle Cooper has been with Newcastle Falcons since the summer of 2016

Newcastle Falcons hooker Kyle Cooper has signed a new three-year contract with the Premiership club.

The 29-year-old, formerly of South African Super Rugby side the Sharks, has made 39 appearances in all competitions for the Tyneside outfit.

"Kyle has proven to be an outstanding performer," director of rugby Dean Richards told the Falcons' website.

"Players of his quality are very much in demand, and it is another big boost for the club that he has [renewed].