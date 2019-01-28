Six Nations 2019: Wales trio set for France fitness boost

Media playback is not supported on this device Warren Gatland relishing final Six Nations with Wales

Six Nations: France v Wales Venue: Stade de France, Paris Date: Friday, 1 February Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC One Wales & S4C, BBC Radio 5 live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

Wales number eight Ross Moriarty, full-back Liam Williams and scrum-half Gareth Davies have been passed fit for Friday's Six Nations opener in France.

The three were injury doubts, along with fly-half Dan Biggar and Adam Beard, who are also available.

Centre Scott Williams and fly-half Rhys Patchell have been ruled out injured, joining Leigh Halfpenny.

"It is not as lengthy [a list of absentees] as last week," said Wales forwards coach Robin McBryde.

"When we selected a larger than normal squad it was to cover.

"It's been good to welcome back a few faces.

"We wouldn't have chosen to test the depth this soon, but it's great for those boys to have another opportunity, and it's off the back of a successful autumn campaign.

"It's got to give us confidence moving forward."

Full-back Halfpenny was ruled out last week because of the concussion he suffered playing against Australia on 10 November.

Wales head coach Warren Gatland had suggested scrum-half Davies was a doubt for Friday's match in Paris because of a thigh injury.

Williams was in danger of missing the game after breaking a finger, while Moriarty has not played since 15 December because of concussion.

His availability is particularly good news for Wales, who are without a raft of back-rowers including Taulupe Faletau, Ellis Jenkins, James Davies and Aaron Shingler.

"We have taken a few knocks in the back-row, but to have someone of Ross' standing is great," McBryde added.

"He's dynamic, he is still developing as a young player. He is good to have.

"He never takes a step back, so to have someone of Ross' ability, of course, is massive."