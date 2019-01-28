London Irish 27-3 Jersey Reds: Island lose a 'game of inches', says boss Harvey Biljon

Jersey Reds could not repeat November's 17-14 win over London Irish at St Peter

Jersey Reds had chances to do better as they were beaten 27-3 at Championship leaders London Irish, says director of rugby Harvey Biljon.

The islanders, who are the only side to have beaten Irish in the league this season, trailed 20-3 at half time before conceding again after the break.

Jersey were twice held up over the Irish line in the first half, while the hosts scored an interception try.

"It was a game of inches," Biljon told BBC Radio Jersey after the game.

"I don't think they're momentum changers," Biljon added about the two times Jersey failed to ground the ball.

"But what it means is we're in the arm-wrestle for a little bit longer and that's what it needed to be.

"But once that distance starts to open up, where you're doing things out of the ordinary, and today, although Irish were putting a lot of pressure on us, we weren't where we should have been."