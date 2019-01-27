Luke James: Sale's teenage centre signs new long-term contract with Sharks

Luke James has made 18 appearances in 2018-19 and has already equalled his tally from last season

Teenage Sale centre Luke James has signed a new four-and-a-half-year contract with the Premiership club, tying him to the Sharks until 2024.

James, already a first-team regular at 19, is a key part of Sale's intention to build from their own ranks.

"It's fantastic to keep local players," said director of rugby Steve Diamond.

"We continue to work towards our target of a 70% homegrown squad. I look forward to seeing Luke develop further over the next four years."

James, whose elder brother Sam also plays for Sale, said: "I'm really happy to have re-signed with my childhood club.

"Just to be part of a squad that includes so many world-class players, who are willing to pass on any experience they can, is massive for me."