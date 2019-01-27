Exeter Chiefs: New deals for Phil Dollman, Ollie Devoto and Olly Woodburn

Ollie Devoto, Olly Woodburn and Phil Dollman were all part of Exeter's Premiership title-winning team in 2017

Exeter Chiefs pair Ollie Devoto and Olly Woodburn have signed new two-year contracts, while long-serving back Phil Dollman has penned a one-year deal with the Premiership table-toppers.

Dollman's new deal marks the 33-year-old Welshman's 10 years at Sandy Park.

Winger Woodburn, 27, is in his fourth season at the club, while centre Devoto, 25, arrived a year later.

They follow the lead of England trio, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Jack Nowell and Henry Slade, who have all signed deals.

"In the case of Dollar, people will see what we've done in the past with some of our more senior players," said director of rugby Rob Baxter. "Where they get to that cycle of getting one-year rolling contracts, and how it's worked for both us and the player themselves.

"It's important not only in terms of our culture, but also in terms of our strength of the squad moving forward to have characters like him, Gareth Steenson and Ben Moon. They've all been part of our journey.

"Having guys like Woody and Devo extend their stays is just as important. Looking at both of them, they've obviously made significant contributions but, at the same time, we feel with both of them that there is still more to come.

"Woody came to us a few years ago have only played sporadically in the Premiership, yet now he's had a lot of game time at that level and in Europe and done very well. He's been unfortunate with injuries this season, but I'm certain he will have a strong end to the season.

"Devo is looking like he is coming to the fore again. He's had a very good season to date, he's been rewarded for that form with a call-up into the England squad. He's one of those guys who we feel can have a real influence on where we want to go."