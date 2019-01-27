Tyrrells Premier 15s: Harlequins Ladies beat Wasps in tight game to stay second

Jess Breach
Jess Breach scored an opening try for Quins as they remained second in the table

Harlequins Ladies earned a hard-fought win at Wasps to stay second in the Tyrrells Premier 15s table behind leaders Saracens after they also won.

Quins won 17-13 at Twyford Road thanks to Chloe Butler's late score, but Wasps spilled a late chance in injury time.

The hosts were ahead via Claudia Macdonald's score and were at 10-10 via Abbie Dow's try, but remain fourth.

Saracens stay top before a two-month break for the Six Nations after they beat sixth-placed Bristol Bears 17-14.

Two Georgie Lingham tries and one for Nina Vistisen helped them to a 10th successive victory to keep them seven points clear of Quins.

But replies from Florence Long and then Lucy Atwood late made it a nervous finish for the leaders.

Elsewhere, Loughborough Lightning remain third after they thrashed bottom of the table Worcester Valkyries 24-0.

Also, a second-half comeback earned DMP Sharks a 14-8 win over Firwood Waterloo.

Finally, a thriller between Richmond and Gloucester-Hartpury ended in a 26-26 tie on Sunday, completing the round-16 fixtures.

Jess Wooden scored a try with minutes to go to level the scores for the hosts, with Gloucester-Hartpury down to 13 players.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you