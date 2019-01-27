Tyrrells Premier 15s: Harlequins Ladies beat Wasps in tight game to stay second

Jess Breach scored an opening try for Quins as they remained second in the table

Harlequins Ladies earned a hard-fought win at Wasps to stay second in the Tyrrells Premier 15s table behind leaders Saracens after they also won.

Quins won 17-13 at Twyford Road thanks to Chloe Butler's late score, but Wasps spilled a late chance in injury time.

The hosts were ahead via Claudia Macdonald's score and were at 10-10 via Abbie Dow's try, but remain fourth.

Saracens stay top before a two-month break for the Six Nations after they beat sixth-placed Bristol Bears 17-14.

Two Georgie Lingham tries and one for Nina Vistisen helped them to a 10th successive victory to keep them seven points clear of Quins.

But replies from Florence Long and then Lucy Atwood late made it a nervous finish for the leaders.

Elsewhere, Loughborough Lightning remain third after they thrashed bottom of the table Worcester Valkyries 24-0.

Also, a second-half comeback earned DMP Sharks a 14-8 win over Firwood Waterloo.

Finally, a thriller between Richmond and Gloucester-Hartpury ended in a 26-26 tie on Sunday, completing the round-16 fixtures.

Jess Wooden scored a try with minutes to go to level the scores for the hosts, with Gloucester-Hartpury down to 13 players.