Six Nations 2019: Scotland will 'look to Russell for answers' - Greig Laidlaw

Greig Laidlaw and Finn Russell are likely to be Scotland's starting half-backs in the Six Nations

Scotland will "look to Finn Russell for answers" during their Six Nations campaign, says captain Greig Laidlaw.

Fly-half Russell, 26, is known for his attacking flair and has produced some scintillating moments since joining Racing 92 from Glasgow in the summer.

Half-back partner Laidlaw, who also plays in France, says Russell has added "more depth" to his rugby this term.

"He now realises he's a big signing at a big club and he's starting to develop that side of his game," Laidlaw said.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 live's Rugby Union Weekly podcast, the scrum-half added: "He now understands that in big Test matches, I need Finn to help me.

"At times, we're going to have to look to Finn for answers and he needs to be able to give them. I believe now he's at that point to be able to do that.

"His skill-set is phenomenal, his passing game is wonderful and his kicking game is really good as well - sometimes people forget about that. He's got good variety and is a good attacking weapon for us.

"He's a really good, brave defender and that sometimes gets missed about his game as well. He doesn't miss too many tackles."

Scottish game 'has never been better' in pro era

Head coach Gregor Townsend believes Scottish rugby has never been healthier in the professional era.

Edinburgh and Glasgow Warriors have both qualified for the European Champions Cup quarter-finals - the first time Scotland has had two last-eight representatives.

"In the pro era, I don't believe it's been in a better place," said Townsend, whose side open their Six Nations campaign against Italy on 2 February.

"We have sold out 11 games in a row at Murrayfield, it's now going to be 14. That's an indicator of the health of the game when people are wanting to see the team.

"Our professional teams have obviously never been in a better place."

Hear more from Gregor Townsend and Greig Laidlaw on the Rugby Union Weekly podcast - a Six Nations preview special - which is out on Sunday, 27 January.