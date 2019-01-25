European Champions Cup: Leinster v Ulster game at Aviva Stadium on 30 March

Ireland hooker Rory Best and Sean Cronin will be in opposition in the all-Irish quarter-final on 30 March

The European Champions Cup quarter-final between holders Leinster and Ulster will be played at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, 30 March.

The all-Irish quarter-final will kick off at 17:45 BST at the Dublin venue with winners facing either Racing 92 or Toulouse on the weekend of 20/21 April.

Munster's away quarter-final against Edinburgh will be played on 30 March at Murrayfield (12:45).

Connacht's Challenge Cup quarter-final against Sale is on 29 March (19:45).

Sale will have home advantage for the last-eight tie at the AJ Bell Stadium.