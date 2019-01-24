Jonathan Joseph: England centre signs new Bath contract

No-one has scored more tries for England under Eddie Jones than Jonathan Joseph, who has 12, the same number as Jonny May

England centre Jonathan Joseph has signed a new contract at Bath.

The 27-year-old, who joined the club in 2013, was added to England's Six Nations squad on Tuesday after returning from an ankle injury.

Bath have not disclosed the length of Joseph's deal.

"One of my main reasons for staying with Bath, is that I believe in everything we want to achieve together as a squad and how we plan to get there," he said.

Joseph has made 65 Premiership appearances for Bath since joining from London Irish and has 40 caps for England.

He has not played for his country since last year's Six Nations campaign.

"I'm really excited about my future with Bath. I want to say thank you to everyone at the club who has put in the time and focus in getting me back out on the pitch," Joseph, who returned from injury against Toulouse on Sunday, added.

"It felt great to be back last weekend and I'm looking forward to the rest of the season and challenging for a place in the top four."

Joseph joins Nathan Catt, Anthony Watson, Charlie Ewels, Taulupe Faletau, Zach Mercer, Semesa Rokoduguni and Elliott Stooke in signing new contracts at The Rec this season.

"You can tell how much it meant to JJ to play last weekend after being out for so long. His immeasurable impact both on and off the pitch will continue to drive us forward as we look to further develop our game and our squad," director of rugby, Todd Blackadder, added.

"JJ has shown on numerous occasions for Bath and for England what a world-class player he is. His knowledge of the game and attention to detail is second to none and we're delighted to have secured his services for next season and beyond."