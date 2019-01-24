Jersey Reds: Harvey Biljon extends contract until summer of 2024

Former Wasps scrum-half Biljon was backs coach at Cornish Pirates before taking over at Jersey

Harvey Biljon has agreed a new contract to stay at Championship club Jersey Reds until the summer of 2024.

Biljon will also now be known as the club's director of rugby, having been head coach since joining the island side almost five years ago.

Since succeeding Ben Harvey, Biljon has led the islanders to their best-ever finishes in English rugby.

Jersey have been fifth in the Championship in the past two seasons and are currently third in the table.

"This is fantastic news for the club, and the Island," said Jersey Reds chairman Mark Morgan.

"The way the club has moved on during Harvey's time here is tremendous, and he has really committed himself to our intention of becoming an established force in the Championship.

"We have developed an excellent reputation for developing players, and coaches, and that will continue.

"We have earned greater recognition for the contribution the club makes to the island, and look forward to maintaining that, with Harvey continuing to play a leading role."

Since joining the club form the Cornish Pirates, Biljon has also led Jersey to the semi-finals and final of the British and Irish Cup.

"The club is going in a great direction and we have the opportunity to reach an even stronger position," Biljon said.

"I hope that our existing players and coaches will take confidence from this and we'll grow our reputation for the role we play in helping talented individuals to realise their potential to reach the top level.

"I'm very happy in Jersey and it didn't take long to convince my family - Kate and the kids are very settled on the Island and that made the decision an easy one to make in the end."