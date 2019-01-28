Six Nations quiz: How much can you remember from 2018?

Ireland celebrate winning the 2018 Six Nations
Ireland secured a Grand Slam in the 2018 men's Six Nations
Six Nations 2019
Dates: Friday 1 February-Saturday 16 March
Coverage: Watch live coverage on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, Connected TVs and online; listen to match commentaries, shows and podcasts on BBC Radio 5 live, sports extra and BBC Sounds; follow text updates on the BBC Sport website and mobile app. Full details here.

Major sports events are rarely short on drama and the 2018 men's and women's Six Nations were no different.

There was controversy in the tunnel, coaches questioning opposition players' "bottle", touchline kisses and two Grand Slams.

But how much can you remember from last year's competitions?

Test your knowledge with our quiz.

