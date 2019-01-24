Christian Judge: Cornish Pirates prop influencing team-mates after Saracens loan

Christian Judge's only try for Saracens came at Cardiff Blues in the Champions Cup last month

Cornish Pirates coach Gavin Cattle says Christian Judge's influence is rubbing off on his team-mates after the prop rejoined the Championship side.

Judge, 25, has enjoyed a successful loan spell at Premiership champions Saracens and earned himself a move to Bath at the end of the season.

"He has a massive influence here," Cattle told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"Having somebody come in of Christian's quality is a great boost at this stage of the season."

Judge played six Premiership and two European Champions Cup games for Saracens after joining at the end of September after injury problems at Allianz Park.

But he is set to return to the Pirates' line-up when they host Hartpury on Sunday in the second tier.

"He's come back and you can tell straightaway that he's a far better player from this Saracens experience," added Cattle.

"Yes he is going to Bath at the end of the year, but the boy thoroughly deserves that.

"The effort he puts in here is a credit to him as well. A lot of players might be looking at their future, but he's very much focused on the now, which will give us that welcome boost."