Tom Varndell: Leicester Tigers winger not willing to accept bit-part Welford Road role

Tom Varndell: Leicester Tigers head coach Geordan Murphy is respected by everyone

The Premiership's all-time leading try scorer, Tom Varndell, says he has no intention of accepting a bit-part role after returning to Leicester Tigers for a second spell.

The 33-year-old winger has signed on a dual registration deal with Championship side Nottingham after a six-month stint in France.

"I want to be in the Premiership," he told BBC East Midlands Today.

"I have not come here to hold bags and twiddle my thumbs. I want to play."

Varndell has made two appearances for the Green & Whites, the second a narrow 35-29 defeat by leaders London Irish last Friday., as he looks to get "match sharp and ready for the Premiership".

The former England wing could be involved on Saturday when the injury-hit Tigers return to domestic action against Northampton Saints.

Varndell, who last played for Leicester in the Premiership semi-final win over Bath in May 2009, has scored 65 tries in 113 games for the club and was a long-time team-mate of Leicester head coach Geordan Murphy.

He has returned to Welford Road following a brief stay with Soyaux Angouleme where his family struggled to settle and he was not enjoying his rugby.

"I had an unbelievable time at Leicester and to have the opportunity to come back and play for such a great club is fantastic," Varndell added.

"Geordan has always been a personality who can lift a mood. Everyone respects him.

"He is very intelligent rugby player and is very good at getting the younger players to develop. He is a great coach but makes it fun and enjoyable."

In total, Varndell has scored 92 Premiership tries for Leicester, Wasps and Bristol.