Stadium for Cornwall: Work could begin in spring 2019

The Stadium for Cornwall will house at least 10,000 supporters and be able to host Premiership rugby

Cornish Pirates chairman Dicky Evans says work on the planned new Stadium for Cornwall could start in the spring.

It would be home to the Pirates and Truro City FC, but construction has yet to start despite planning permission being granted in July 2015.

The project is awaiting £3m of central government money, which will match the contribution from Cornwall Council.

Evans says the government funding will "probably be April or May", with work to begin soon after.

He visited the Houses of Parliament last week for a meeting with local MP Derek Thomas and is confident the funding will be announced in the Treasury's spring statement.

"We're almost there," said Evans, who expects the stadium to be ready by November 2020 if work starts in May.

"The land should be sorted by the end of February or March and then we're waiting for the government to give us the say-so on the money.

"We had to go through Sport England, they had to due diligence, which they've approved now in principle," he told BBC Radio Cornwall,