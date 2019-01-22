Connacht Rugby: Assistant coaches sign new deals with province

Connacht attack coach Nigel Carolan (left) and forwards coach Jimmy Duffy (right) have agreed new contract extensions

Connacht assistant coaches Jimmy Duffy, Nigel Carolan and Peter Wilkins have signed new contracts with the province.

The trio will remain at the club until 2021 having agreed two-year extensions to their existing deals.

The length of the contracts match the three-year term given to head coach Andy Friend when he was appointed last year.

Carolan and Duffy are former Connacht players while England-native Wilkins joined the province in June 2017.

"One of the first things that struck me when I took up the position of head coach of Connacht Rugby was the strength of the coaching team that was already in place," said Friend.

"They are an exceptional team and one of the best collective groups I have worked with in my coaching career.

"Obviously a major priority for us has been to retain the services of these guys into the future and I am delighted that we are now in a position to announce this great news.

"We can now continue to focus on producing an exciting, attacking and ultimately winning brand of rugby for the seasons ahead."

Carolan, who previously served as the Connacht academy manager and head coach of the Ireland Under-20 squad, was promoted to assistant coach of the senior team in 2017 under former head coach Kieran Keane while Duffy was appointed as forwards coach in 2015 having previously worked as a player development officer for the province's academy.

Wilkins moved to the Sportsground from Edinburgh having previously worked in Australia with the Queensland Reds Super Rugby side.