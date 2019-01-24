Pro14: Leinster v Scarlets (Fri)

Scarlets lock Jake Ball has been out with an injured shoulder since December's loss to Ospreys

Guinness Pro14: Leinster v Scarlets Venue: RDS Arena, Dublin Date: Friday, January 25 Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales, the BBC Sport website and app

Scarlets have included Wales lock Jake Ball for their Pro14 trip to defending champions Leinster on Friday.

The forward is the only member of Warren Gatland's Six Nations squad to be released ahead of Wales' opener against France on 1 February.

Rob Kearney is back from injury to captain Leinster at full-back with wing James Lowe returning from suspension.

Scrum-half Hugh O'Sullivan makes his first start, with Jack Dunne set for a potential debut from the bench.

Ciaran Frawley plays at number 10 for the hosts, with Ross Byrne on the bench after picking up a knock in last weekend's European win over Wasps.

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen has named seven academy players in his 23-man squad for the visit of the Welsh side.

Lock forward Ball has not played since injuring a shoulder during the Scarlets' 19-12 derby defeat at the Ospreys on 22 December.

Centre Steff Hughes will captain the Scarlets at the RDS Arena in Dublin.

Scarlets have scrum-half Jonathan Evans back from injury and he is named among the replacements, with Kieran Hardy in the nine shirt alongside half-back partner Dan Jones.

But Wales flanker James Davies remains sidelined.

Scarlets are fourth in Conference B, and with eight rounds remaining and head coach Wayne Pivac is targeting six wins to make the play-offs.

Leinster ended Scarlets' European Champions Cup dream in the semi-final last season before beating them in the Pro14 final, but Scarlets were 23-21 winners at Parc y Scarlets at the start of this season.

"It was a big positive for us," said Pivac.

"They're a very good side, a very complete side. They're strong across the board and not only the top side, but when they've got a lot of players away.

"It's a big game for both sides. Their players that play when their internationals are away get excited like our guys do and they know they've got a job to do."

Leinster: Rob Kearney (capt); Barry Daly, Rory O'Loughlin, Conor O'Brien, James Lowe; Ciarán Frawley, Hugh O'Sullivan; Jack McGrath, James Tracy, Michael Bent; Ross Molony, Mick Kearney; Max Deegan, Scott Penny, Caelan Doris.

Replacements: Bryan Byrne, Ed Byrne, Vakh Abdaladze, Jack Dunne, Oisín Dowling, Jamison Gibson-Park, Noel Reid, Jimmy O'Brien.

Scarlets: Johnny McNicholl; Ioan Nicholas, Keiron Fonotia, Steff Hughes (capt), Paul Asquith; Dan Jones, Kieran Hardy; Phil Price, Marc Jones, Werner Kruger, Jake Ball, David Bulbring, Tom Price, Dan Davies, Josh Macleod.

Replacements: Dafydd Hughes, Dylan Evans, Simon Gardiner, Josh Helps, Ed Kennedy, Jonathan Evans, Morgan Williams, Tom Prydie.

Referee: Marius Mitrea (FIR)

Assistant refeeres: Frank Murphy (IRFU), Vincenzo Schipani (FIR)

TMO: Olly Hodges (IRFU)