Tyler Morgan returns for Dragons, but no Ross Moriarty comeback

Guinness Pro14: Dragons v Munster Rugby Venue: Rodney Parade, Newport Date: Saturday, January 26 Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live BBC Radio Wales commentary online and the BBC Sport app

Dragons will have Wales centre Tyler Morgan available for their Pro14 game against Munster on Saturday after two weeks out with a knee injury.

But Ross Moriarty, who has not played since 15 December, is staying with the Wales Six Nations squad.

Interim coach Ceri Jones had hoped the British and Irish Lion would be released for the match.

Morgan played in Wales' win over Tonga in November, but made way for the returning Scott Williams.

He is set to replace Adam Warren, who has a foot problem suffered in the 49-7 Challenge Cup home defeat against Clermont Auvergne last Friday.

"It's nice have players of quality that you can bring back into the squad," said Jones.

"We all know about how explosive Tyler can be on his day - he has that outside break and that little bit of X-factor."

British and Irish Lions back rower Moriarty suffered concussion in Dragons' away match with Clermont Auvergne, and national coach Warren Gatland had hinted he might be released to play six days before Wales kick-off the 2019 Six Nations against France on 1 February.

But with Bath back-rower Taulupe Faletau set to miss most of the tournament with a broken arm, Gatland has opted to keep Moriarty in camp.

Meanwhile, Dragons have signed former Wales Under-20 prop Rhys Fawcett on a short-term loan from Scarlets.

The 22-year-old could be included in the squad to face Munster this weekend.