Warren Gatland awaiting 'concrete' job offers as Wales tenure draws to close

Warren Gatland will aim to sign off his last Six Nations campaign as Wales coach with a fourth title

Warren Gatland says he has had no firm job offers as he nears the end of his tenure as Wales coach.

The 55-year-old New Zealander will step down after the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

Gatland said last week he had had "informal conversations" over coaching the British and Irish Lions for a third time on the 2021 tour to South Africa.

"I have had a couple of discussions but there is definitely nothing concrete. Maybe at the end of the World Cup I will be unemployed," he said.

"I was looking to take a few months off and then start looking in the middle of 2020, potentially do some Super Rugby in New Zealand if there was an opportunity.

"But I am also aware that there are not a lot of jobs in New Zealand. That might not be an option.

"So [it could be] back in club rugby in the Premiership, or France or Japan, or something like that."

Media playback is not supported on this device Wales have 'great chance' of winning Six Nations

Gatland's coaching CV is impressive. As Wasps director of rugby he led the English Premiership side to three league titles, a European Challenge Cup and a Heineken Cup.

As Wales coach he has won two Grand Slams and reached the semi-finals of the 2011 World Cup, while as Lions head coach he led the tourists to a 2-1 win against Australia in 2013 and a drawn series in New Zealand four years later.

"Success for me is not always about winning, it's about overachieving," added Gatland, who will be succeeded as Wales coach by fellow Kiwi Wayne Pivac, the current Scarlets boss.

"If you look at Premiership football and a team like Bournemouth, they've been successful because they are overachieving in terms of what people expect.

"If Cardiff City stay up this season they will have been successful and overachieved because everyone expects them to get relegated. That's the way I look at things.

"For me it's not always about winning, it's about becoming hard to beat, and if you do that you get a sense of pride in how you do things. Then it's about winning more often and developing your game."

Wales begin their Six Nations campaign - their 12th tournament under Gatland - against France in Paris on Friday, 1 February.

"I think what's changed about it is how competitive the Six Nations has become," Gatland said.

"There was a period when, leading into the Six Nations, everyone said it was between England and France and that those two teams should play on the final weekend and everyone else just made up the numbers.

"I was involved in the old Five Nations before Italy were involved, and they are still playing a bit of catch-up and they are pretty aware of it.

"But at the moment, I think the other five teams on their day are capable of beating each other and capable of winning the Six Nations."