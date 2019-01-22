Six Nations 2019: Scotland's Jamie Bhatti - 'We want to win it'

Bhatti's game-time for Glasgow has been restricted this season, but he believes he is "playing well" now

Six Nations: Scotland v Italy Venue: Murrayfield Date: Saturday, 2 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: TV, radio and text coverage on the BBC

Glasgow prop Jamie Bhatti insists Scotland now believe they are credible Six Nations contenders as they target a first Championship title in 20 years.

With Warriors and Edinburgh both making the European Champions Cup quarter-finals in the same year for the first time, confidence in the camp is high.

"The boys are obviously flying high so hopefully we can bring that form here and do well," Bhatti said.

"The belief is we are not just here to take part. We want to win it."

Scotland won the final Five Nations title in 1999 but since Italy, their opening opponents this year, joined the championship, they have never finished higher than third in the last 19 editions.

Despite Edinburgh's victory over Montpellier on Friday ensuring Glasgow's own passage to the Champions Cup last eight, Bhatti - now one of 21 Warriors players in an expanded squad - is adamant there has been little talk of their European feats among the squad, with Edinburgh providing a dozen players.

"Everyone has moved on from that," he said. "Obviously for both teams to be in the quarter-finals is good for Scottish rugby but nobody has spoken about the club games coming into camp. The focus is on Italy now.

"We are not here to play for Glasgow or Edinburgh. We are here to play for Scotland and hopefully win the Six Nations."

Bhatti, 25, enjoyed a breakthrough year last season, making his Scotland debut in the autumn Tests and winning 11 caps - 10 off the bench - by the end of the summer tour.

But with South African Oli Kebble nailing down the loose-head spot for most of this season, Bhatti has started only three Pro14 games this term, and was omitted from the autumn Test squad following "a bit of poor form".

His last start was in a defeat by Benetton in Treviso earlier this month, the side who provide 19 players to Italy's Six Nations squad.

"We know how dangerous they can be and we know we have to be at our best to beat them," he added.

"The plan would be to win the first two games [against Italy and Ireland] and take it from there. Home advantage always helps when you've got 67,000 people behind you.

"Having been there before, you know what it is like when you run out at Murrayfield and play for Scotland. You are jealous of the guys who are doing it and that is what makes you train that bit harder because you want to be back there."