Jersey Reds: Harvey Biljon impressed after bonus-point win over Bedford

Roy Godfrey scored two of Jersey Reds' four tries against Bedford

Head coach Harvey Biljon has hailed his Jersey Reds side after they went third in the Championship by beating Bedford 29-13 at St Peter.

Tries from Charlie Maddison and Auguy Slowik helped Jersey lead 14-8 at half-time against a Bedford side that were third at the start of the day.

Prop Roy Godfrey went over twice after the break to secure a bonus point before Aaron Penberthy's late penalty.

"Overall, I'm pretty impressed with those players' performances," he said.

Jersey are now five points clear of fourth-placed Bedford and two behind second-placed Ealing.

The Reds are 11 points off leaders London Irish, who they face next week, having been the only side this season to record a win against the relegated Premiership club.

"We've got a long way to go," Biljon told BBC Radio Jersey. "Let's also be aware of the fact that we've got London Irish live on Sky next weekend.

"They're definitely going to be coming for us, but what an occasion for our players to go and enjoy."