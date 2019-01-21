Six Nations 2019: Mike Blair urges Scotland not to settle for 'mediocrity'

Mike Blair says the European progress of Edinburgh and Glasgow puts Scotland "in a great position"

Six Nations: Scotland v Italy Venue: Murrayfield Date: Saturday, 2 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: TV, radio and text coverage on the BBC

Scotland "can't be content with mediocrity" and must "keep pushing" to be Six Nations title contenders, says assistant coach Mike Blair.

Gregor Townsend's side won three games in last year's tournament to equal their best finish of third.

Hopes of continued progress have been buoyed by Edinburgh and Glasgow Warriors both reaching the European Champions Cup knockout stages.

"It is brilliant, the knock-on effect for guys coming into camp," Blair said.

"They have got smiles on their faces, there is a bounce in their step. For Scottish rugby as a whole it is a huge thing. It is historic. But the Glasgow and Edinburgh players don't see it as being the end of the run. They want to push for bigger things and get to semi-finals and finals.

"Edinburgh and Glasgow have got varying styles so with Scotland we are in a great position. We can pull a bit from each team and try to find the perfect blend to suit us."

Edinburgh flanker Hamish Watson was due to see a specialist on Monday to determine the extent of the hand injury he suffered against Montpellier.

While the open-side is likely to miss at least the opening two Six Nations games against Italy and Ireland, Blair played down the shoulder injuries sustained by lock Jonny Gray, back-rower Ryan Wilson and hooker Grant Stewart as just "bumps and bruises" and "not something we are hugely concerned about".

After an autumn campaign that yielded wins over Fiji and Argentina but defeats by Wales and South Africa, Blair believes the current squad has the ability to challenge in this year's championship.

"It is something we have to keep pushing for; we can't be content with mediocrity," added the former Scotland scrum-half.

"We felt we could have won all four games in the autumn if we had played to our potential.

"So, for this group, it is about playing to our potential in every game. If we do that, we have a chance in every international we play."