Sioned Harries: Wales Women number eight to miss Six Nations with ankle injury

Sioned Harries has won 55 Wales caps

Experienced number eight Sioned Harries will miss Wales' Women's Six Nations campaign with an ankle injury.

The 29-year-old came off with ripped ligaments as Wales lost 29-19 to Ireland in a warm-up in Dublin on Sunday and will undergo surgery.

Full-back Bethan Davies and prop Gwenllian Pyrs are being monitored after being involved in a car accident on the way to training last week.

But they are expected to recover for the tournament.

Wales begin their campaign away to the 2018 Grand Slam winners France on Saturday, 2 February.

Head coach Rowland Phillips said the loss of Harries is a "big blow".

"She's one of the top players in the world. She's that important. It's a big disappointment, but now we can't dwell too long on this.

"She'll have to go and get her recovery done. She'll need an operation etc.

"But we've got a lot of good youngsters coming through now and it's an opportunity for someone to get that Six Nations experience."

Davies and Pyrs, who were travelling together from north Wales, both went to hospital after the accident which Phillips described as "serious", but he said they are "both on the mend".

"There were no serious injuries but we're monitoring their recovery," he said.

"As a squad we're tight and we're here to make sure they are okay. We're hopeful they'll be back very soon."