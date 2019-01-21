Mike Cuddy declared bankrupt as wife Simone takes over Neath RFC

Neath have played at The Gnoll since the early 1870s

Ex-company boss Mike Cuddy has been declared personally bankrupt and his wife Simone has taken over as sole director of troubled Neath RFC.

Supporters of the Principality Premiership club have been calling for Cuddy to relinquish control this season to allow new owners to take over.

The Cuddy Group, a demolition and civil engineering firm, collapsed in July 2018 while the Neath owner was ill.

Simone Cuddy was previously a Neath director from 2003-2007.

Neath Supporters Club reacted to the news by asking for a meeting: "As Mr Mike Cuddy is no longer a director of NRLtd (Neath Rugby Limited) and bankrupt, we ask Simone Cuddy, who is now its sole director, if she would meet with prospective investors and/or supporters to let us know what plans she has for Neath Rugby's future. I'm sure everyone would like to know."

The club's financial problems have led to postponed and cancelled fixtures, while off the field Neath are facing a second winding-up petition on 30 January, a month after the last one was dismissed.

Holding off games against Bedwas and RGC cost the Welsh All Blacks six docked league points by the Welsh Rugby Union.

They were also fined £50 for pulling out of the WRU Cup match at Pontypool on 5 January.

Mike Cuddy, 54, was made bankrupt on 9 January following a petition by creditor Builder's Merchants Buildabase, which was filed in November 2018.

He resigned as a Neath director on 14 January, the date his wife assumed control.