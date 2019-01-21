Farai Mudariki: Worcester Warriors' Zimbabwe prop signs new one-year deal

Farai Mudariki's two first team appearances for Warriors have both come in the Premiership Cup

Worcester Warriors prop Farai Mudariki has agreed a new one-year contract with the Premiership club.

The 23-year-old Zimbabwe tighthead, who is yet to make his Premiership debut, first signed in July from French side Stado Tarbes Pyrenees.

Prior to that, Mudariki had two seasons with Top 14 club Castres' academy side.

He scored a try on his Zimbabwe debut against Madagascar in 2015 in a Rugby World Cup qualifier and now has 10 international caps.

His most recent appearance was in August against Tunisia in the Rugby Africa Gold Cup, a qualifying game for the 2019 World Cup.

Mudariki, who played at Tarbes alongside former Warriors lock James Percival, is the younger brother of Jersey scrum-half and Zimbabwe Sevens captain Hilton Mudariki.

He has so far made two appearances for Warriors - both in the Premiership Cup.

"Farai is a young player with loads of potential. I have no doubt that he will make his mark next season," said director of coaching Alan Solomons.

"We are building a great team here," said Mudariki. "I want to be part of that as soon as possible. It's a great time to be part of the project at this club. I feel blessed."

Meanwhile, Warriors have also made an off-field appointment, with Gill Wood having been appointed as the club's new head of commercial.