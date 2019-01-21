Josh McNally: Bath sign forward from London Irish

Josh McNally has helped London Irish to 11 victories from 12 games in the Championship so far this season

Bath have confirmed the signing of forward Josh McNally from London Irish for the 2019-20 season.

The 28-year-old is currently captain of the Exiles, who are leading the Championship after 12 games.

McNally, who has spent the last two years with London Irish, will join Bath for the start of next season.

"It's a really exciting time to be joining Bath - the ambition and vision was a huge factor in my decision, " McNally said.

"I'm really looking forward to linking up with my new team-mates this summer and showcasing what I can do on the pitch."

McNally, who also serves in the RAF, can play as a flanker or in the second row and was called up to an England training squad before a game against the Barbarians last May.

Bath director of rugby Todd Blackadder said: "We saw Josh in the Premiership last year and he's a fantastic leader. He's a big, robust player, he's someone who will come in and take his opportunities.

"Josh will undoubtedly add to the environment here on a day-to-day basis. He's got the attributes both as a player and a person that we will reap the rewards from when he arrives in the summer."