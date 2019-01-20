Champions Cup: Saracens and Glasgow paired again as holders Leinster host Ulster

Saracens beat Glasgow 38-19 on Saturday

Saracens and Glasgow Warriors have been paired again in the Champions Cup after the quarter-final draw.

Warriors lost to the 2017 winners at Allianz Park on Saturday to finish second in Pool Three.

Holders Leinster host Ulster, while two other Pro14 sides also meet as Munster travel to take on Edinburgh.

The other quarter-final is an all-French affair as Racing 92 host Toulouse, with ties played over the final weekend in March.

Were Glasgow to win at Saracens, where they were also beaten in the Champions Cup quarter-finals in 2017, they could face an all-Scottish semi-final against Edinburgh.

The winner of the Saracens-Glasgow tie will play the winner of Edinburgh-Munster in the last four.

The other semi-final will see the winners of Leinster-Ulster take on the winners of Racing 92-Toulouse.

Champions Cup quarter-final draw

Saracens v Glasgow Warriors

Edinburgh v Munster

Leinster v Ulster

Racing 92 v Toulouse

Champions Cup semi-final draw

Winner of Saracens v Glasgow Warriors v Winner of Edinburgh v Munster

Winner of Leinster v Ulster v Winner of Racing 92 v Toulouse