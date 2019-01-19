Six Nations: England's Owen Farrell to undergo minor procedure on thumb

The 27-year-old is expected to be fit for the Six Nations opener

England's preparations for their Six Nations opener against champions Ireland in Dublin have been hit by an injury to captain Owen Farrell.

Farrell, 27, was withdrawn from Saracens' Champions Cup match against Glasgow on Saturday to have a minor procedure on his thumb.

Sarries boss Mark McCall says the recovery period is seven to 10 days.

Farrell is still expected to travel to Portugal for England's training camp next week.

Saracens director of rugby McCall told BBC Radio 5 live on Saturday: "Owen has a problem with a tendon in his thumb. We found out yesterday afternoon. It's a very minor surgery but needed.

"He's been complaining about it for a couple of weeks so we had a scan.

"He should be back in seven to 10 days. I expect him to play a full part in the Six Nations."