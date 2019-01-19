European Champions Cup: Ulster can 'take last step' into quarter-finals says Stuart McCloskey

Stuart McCloskey has started all five of Ulster's European Cup matches this season

European Rugby Champions Cup Venue: Welford Road, Leicester Date: Saturday, 19 January Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Live coverage on BBC Sport website; radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra & BBC Radio Ulster MW

A little under five years ago, Stuart McCloskey was preparing for his Ulster debut in a Pro12 match against Dragons.

Success and silverware seemed so close for the young Newtonards centre as he tried to force his way onto a team featuring Ireland internationals Jared Payne, Darren Cave and Luke Marshall.

Ulster had just qualified for their fourth straight Champions Cup quarter-final and the 2012 runners-up were among the elite of Europe.

Fast-forward to this week and McCloskey is still waiting to play in his first European knockout match.

Since the 2014 quarter-final loss to Saracens at Kingspan Stadium, Ulster have been unable to advance beyond the pool stages in Europe but they can end that unwelcome run on Saturday against Leicester Tigers.

A win at Welford Road would guarantee progress to the last-eight and the Irish province could even lose this week and still advance as one of the best-placed runners-up if results elsewhere go their way.

"We've put ourselves in the position to get there and it's about executing this week and hopefully going out and putting our best foot forward," said McCloskey.

"Last year we were pretty close, even though we didn't have a great year overall, and we struggled the year before but we're normally there or thereabouts so it's just about taking that last step."

Ulster's 'scary' new breed

A lot has changed at Ulster since 2014 with Dan McFarland heading a new coaching team - which features Payne as defence coach - and 26-year-old McCloskey is now one of the seasoned players in the squad.

Ireland wing Jacob Stockdale, 22, is at the forefront of a new group of players that have broken into the Ulster squad in recent years with Michael Lowry and Tom O'Toole, both 20, Robert Baloucoune, 21, and prop Eric O'Sullivan, 23, all making their European debuts this season.

"I know, It's scary," admitted McCloskey when asked about his new-found senior status within the dressing room.

"[Academy wing] Aaron Sexton was training with us in the summer and he was 17. I'm 26 so yeah I've still got a few years left ahead of me but I maybe take on more of a leadership role now, and the body maybe starts to feel it a bit more after games."

As one of the leaders in the Ulster squad, McCloskey believes that the dogged defensive performance during the second half of their round five win over Racing 92 will stand to the team: "We seem to have come out on the right side of a lot of games like that this year.

"I don't know whether that's due to a change in attitude by us...I'm not really sure. It doesn't feel much different but we're confident coming into the end of games.

"We got that win against Edinburgh at the start of the year, the close one against Scarlets [in round three] when we got the turnover at the end. We just seem to be coming out on the right side so hopefully it keeps going like that."

European Champions Cup Pool Four P W L Pts Racing 92 5 4 1 21 Ulster 5 4 1 18 Scarlets 5 1 4 7 Leicester 5 1 4 6

Euro victories bring fresh optimism

McFarland's first season in charge at Ulster has been punctuated by their victories in Europe, which have generated a fresh sense of optimism around Kingspan Stadium.

The defeat of last year's runners-up, Racing has helped to strengthen the belief among the players that they can match any team in the competition while the back-to-back wins over Scarlets in December, which came just weeks after a heavy 17-point Pro14 defeat at Parc y Scarlets, opened up the prospect of a quarter-final place.

Their Pool Four campaign began with a gritty win against Leicester on a rainy Belfast night in October that lifted the mood following consecutive derby losses to Munster and Connacht.

"That Leicester week, or maybe the week before, was the first time we got our best XV or close to it out on the pitch," recalled McCloskey.

"I think that's something we've seen this year, when we have our best XV out on the pitch we can compete with anybody, we've maybe just struggled a bit when we've had a few boys missing."

Having opened up a 13-0 lead over Racing after just 14 minutes last week, a similar start at Welford Road could prove crucial against a Tigers side that have no hope of reaching the knockout stages.

Leicester could also attempt to derail Ulster's last-eight prospects in the same way that the Irish province denied them a place in 2015.

Ben Youngs and Dan Cole are among the Tigers players who will have added incentive to win on Saturday, having started that game in Belfast four four years ago against an Ulster side that were already out of quarter-final contention.

"Hopefully they don't remember that," McCloskey added.

"I know if that was us we'd be going out there and trying a few things and it could go either way. Sometimes you can go out and everything will go for you or it might not but we've just got to take our gameplan in and what we're preparing for and what we think we'll do so we've just got to worry about ourselves."