Jacob Stockdale: Ireland and Ulster star the world's best wing - Monye

Jacob Stockdale goes over for Ireland's only try as they beat New Zealand on home for the first time in November

Ireland and Ulster star Jacob Stockdale is currently the best in his position in the world, says former Lions and England wing Ugo Monye.

Stockdale scored two tries in Ulster's crucial Champions Cup win against Racing 92 on Saturday.

The 22-year-old also scored a record seven times in the 2018 Six Nations and has 12 tries in 14 games for Ireland.

"The bigger the stage the better he plays," Monye told the Rugby Union Weekly podcast.

He added: "For me he's the best winger in the world. He's a guy who looks like he wants to get better, is doing everything in his power to get better and that's frightening.

"When you've only been on the scene for two years and not even reached your peak, that's pretty scary for everyone else."

Media playback is not supported on this device Ireland and Ulster star Jacob Stockdale reflects on award-winning 2018

As well as scoring a decisive try in the Grand Slam-sealing victory over England at Twickenham last March, Stockdale scored another individual effort to help seal an historic victory over New Zealand in November.

These match-defining scores are what is setting Stockdale apart from the rest, according to Monye.

"[All Blacks wing] Rieko Ioane scores loads of tries and beats players for fun but I don't remember him scoring a match-winning try in the last 18 months," Monye added.

"He often sets the tone in terms of line breaks and doing special things but Stockdale's tries seem to have such a big impact - New Zealand, Six Nations and at the weekend.

"That try could have been the difference between qualifying and getting knocked out of the Champions Cup - that's the kind of impact and energy that he is feeding into the team.

A delighted Jacob Stockdale runs in for an Ulster try against Racing 92 at Kingspan Stadium

"It's not just about his try-scoring ability but it's about everything else he does as well. He hasn't slowed down at all, he's fairly inexperienced at international level but nothing has phased him and he's just got better.

"He's being coached at international level by the coach of the year with Ireland, and in the best team of 2018 so he's working in an environment where there's no complacency and you're having to get better."