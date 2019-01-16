Women's Six Nations: Eight newcomers in Irish women's squad

Prop Lindsay Peat will not feature in Ireland's unofficial match against Wales

Ireland Women's head coach Adam Griggs has named eight uncapped players in his squad for their Six Nations warm-up match against Wales.

Linda Djougang, Anne Marie O'Hora, Hannah O'Connor and Claire Boles are the new forwards chosen in the 29-strong panel for the 20 January game.

Backs Kathryn Dane, Claire Keohane, Ailbhe Dowling and Enya Breen also earn call-ups for the uncapped fixture.

Ireland begin their Six Nations against England in Dublin on 2 February.

Veteran prop Lindsay Peat and backs Hannah Tyrrell and Louise Galvin are among the players to miss out on selection from the provisional panel that was named last month.

"It's great to get a warm up fixture for the Six Nations of this quality where we will be able to try out some new combinations and really test ourselves in what we have been doing in camp together," said Griggs.

"We are missing some key players who are unavailable to us due to injury which is unfortunate and not ideal at the start of the Six Nations, but it is a chance to give some very talented new faces an opportunity to put their hands up and show us they can compete at international level."

The unofficial warm-up match against Wales will take place at Donnybrook Stadium on Sunday, 20 January at 13:00 GMT.

Ireland Women's Six Nations 2019 fixtures Ireland v England 1 February, 17:00 GMT Scotland v Ireland 8 February, 19:35 GMT Italy v Ireland 23 February, 18:30 GMT Ireland v France 9 March, 19:00 GMT Wales v Ireland 17 March, 13:30 GMT

Ireland Women's Six Nations 2019 Squad

Claire Boles (Ulster), Enya Breen (Munster), Michelle Claffey (Leinster), Anna Caplice (Richmond), Eimear Considine (Munster), Kathryn Dane (Ulster), Lauren Delany (Firwood Waterloo/IQ Rugby), Linda Djougang (Leinster), Ailbhe Dowling (Leinster), Laura Feely (Connacht), Nicole Fowley (Connacht), Nichola Fryday (Connacht), Ciara Griffin (Munster), Emma Hooban (Leinster), Ailsa Hughes (Leinster), Claire Keohane (Munster), Leah Lyons (Harlequins), Aoife McDermott (Leinster), Claire McLaughlin (Ulster), Alison Miller (Connacht), Claire Molloy (Wasps), Ellen Murphy (Leinster), Sene Naoupu (Leinster), Hannah O'Connor (Leinster), Anne Marie O'Hora (Connacht), Fiona Reidy (Munster), Laura Sheehan (Munster), Juliet Short (Leinster), Megan Williams (Leinster).