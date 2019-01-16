Six Nations 2019: Gregor Townsend - Scotland 'can win' title despite injuries

Glasgow hooker Grant Stewart is one of three uncapped options who could make the match-day squad v Italy

Six Nations: Scotland v Italy Venue: Murrayfield Date: Saturday, 2 February Kick-off: 14:30 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC Television & online; listen on Radio Scotland; follow live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Scotland approach the Six Nations believing they can win the title despite a lengthy injury list, says head coach Gregor Townsend.

In naming a 39-man squad including three uncapped hookers, the Scots are without 19 others through injury.

But Townsend, who led Scotland to a third-place finish last year, equalling their Six Nations best, is undaunted.

"That is the only reason we take part in it, to win the game that is ahead of us and win the trophy," he said.

"We believe in our squad. We have seen how they have taken on the best in the world over the last few years, and on some of those occasions we have had a lot of injuries. On other occasions we have had more numbers to pick from.

"But over the piece, we have got a squad with a lot of experience, and players playing with confidence who are in really good form just now.

"Every team will have challenges with injuries. Every team will go into it believing they can win."

While Townsend is missing frontline operators such as flanker John Barclay, prop Zander Fagerson, lock Richie Gray and centre Duncan Taylor, the situation at hooker is most acute, with Glasgow duo Fraser Brown and George Turner still some weeks away from fitness.

That leaves Edinburgh's Stuart McInally as the only experienced hooker available - with one of Edinburgh's Dave Cherry, Glasgow's Grant Stewart or Leicester's Jake Kerr in line to be on the bench against Italy on 2 February.

"Where Grant and David have an advantage is they are playing alongside [Scotland] international players with their clubs, whether that is the second rows they are throwing in to or the props they are working with at scrums, so it won't be that big a change for them," noted Townsend, who described Kerr as a "learner" who "works very hard" and has "earned the right to start at a big club".

"It is an opportunity for players to come in and show us what they can do. If they are involved in the 23 against Italy, go out and grab that opportunity. Most of the players have been playing regularly over the last few weeks and playing really well."

Scotland's three uncapped hookers - game-time this season Dave Cherry (Edinburgh) 1 start, 10 as replacement Jake Kerr (Leicester) 5 starts, 7 as replacement Grant Stewart (Glasgow) 5 starts, 5 as replacement

The likes of Brown, Fagerson and Gray could all return to action in the next few weeks, with Townsend hoping his squad will be bolstered in time for the third match of the championship against France in Paris on 23 February.

He believes Edinburgh's stunning European Champions Cup win in Toulon last weekend is a "huge boost" for Scotland's prospects for that particular match, with both Scottish sides coming into camp next week with "lots of confidence" as they close in on quarter-final places this weekend with their clubs.

The presence of the number two [Ireland], three [Wales] and four [England]-ranked teams in the world in the Six Nations "shows the quality of opposition we will be facing", Townsend says.

Given the scale of the task, he has urged his side to take full advantage of playing their first two games, against Italy and Ireland, at Murrayfield.

"We have got to make sure we grab that opportunity and deliver what we are capable of with two victories in our first two games," he added.