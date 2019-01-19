European Champions Cup: Leicester Tigers 13-14 Ulster

Ulster fought back from 13-0 down to secure their second away victory in Europe this season

European Champions Cup Leicester Tigers (10) 13 Tries: Toomua Con: Ford Pen: Ford 2 Ulster (0) 14 Tries: Moore, Baloucoune Con: Cooney 2

Ulster produced a stirring second-half comeback to defeat Leicester 14-13 and book their place in the quarter-finals of the Champions Cup for the first time since 2014.

Marty Moore and Robert Baloucoune's tries turned the tide after Matt Toomua's score put the Tigers ahead.

The defeat means Leicester finish a disappointing European campaign with just one win.

Ulster will likely face either Leinster or Racing 92 in the last eight.

The visitors failed to make an impact on the scoreboard in an error strewn first half but found their composure after the break, making the most of their territory to ensure their European journey will continue after the Six Nations.

Tigers take control of scrappy affair

Toomua's try after the clock had gone red was a rare moment of quality in an otherwise forgettable opening half at Welford Road.

The centre latched on to George Ford's grubber kick to give the hosts a deserved lead.

Ulster came into the game knowing that a losing bonus point would be enough to secure safe passage to the next stage, but found themselves outside of the seven-point losing margin at the interval after 40 minutes fraught with errors.

Captain Rory Best misfired from three line-outs inside Leicester territory, while several knock-ons from hanging Ford kicks invited their hosts to set-up good field position.

Ford, influential in both attack and defence, stretched his side's lead to 13 shortly after the interval with a simple penalty as things began to look ominous for Ulster.

Pool Four Played Won Points 1. Racing 92 6 5 26 2. Ulster 6 5 22 3. Scarlets 6 1 7 4. Leicester 6 1 6

Cooney introduction turns game on its head

Having missed last week's win over Racing in Belfast after failing a late fitness test, scrum-half John Cooney was deemed fit enough to take a place on the bench.

His introduction with half an hour remaining proved to be the game's pivotal moment, with his presence prompting an instant shift in the game's momentum.

Moore rumbled over off the back of a line-out before Baloucoune collected Billy Burn's deft chip to run under the posts as the visitors' attack suddenly found the tempo and urgency required to trouble their hosts.

The turn in fortunes re-emphasised the importance of Cooney, who collected the province's player of the season award during his debut campaign last season.

With Leinster nine Luke McGrath injured and Kieran Marmion continuing to recover from ankle surgery, Cooney's performance will have especially pleased Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt, with the Ulster player set to deputise for Conor Murray in the Six Nations opener against England on 2 February.

John Cooney's introduction proved to be the pivotal moment of the match

Ulster set for tough away quarter-final

The northern province will know their last eight opponents after Toulouse's final Pool One game against Bath on Sunday.

Should the French side win with a bonus point, Ulster will progress as seventh seeds and face last year's beaten finalists Racing in Paris.

If Toulouse fail to secure five points then Ulster face a trip to Dublin to take on Leinster, assuming the reigning champions defeat Wasps at the Ricoh Arena on Sunday.

Dan McFarland's side have already suffered heavy defeats in both Dublin and Paris this season, however they exacted revenge on their French opponents last week with an impressive bonus-point win in Belfast.

What they said

Ulster coach Dan McFarland: "I'm really pleased, and the second-half performance showed everything about what we are.

"We had to turn the game around. In the first half we weren't even close to what we're capable of playing but we turned that around to a large extent and some of our defence was magnificent.

"Play-off football is where you want to be. If you want to challenge for championships you have to play play-off football regularly. We've come out of a hard pool with five wins."

Leicester coach Geordan Murphy: "It was a physical game and there was a lot of blood on the floor in the changing rooms and tired bodies.

"There was endeavour, and I can't criticise the players for not working hard enough, but we just weren't smart enough.

"We were loose with the ball, the forwards went to work quite a bit and the backs let us down, turning the ball over and running into touch too often.

"It just kills you. We got the ball into Ulster's 22 three or four times, but we were really loose after that. You can't visit the oppositions goal zone without scoring points so it's really frustrating."

Leicester: J Holmes; J May, M Tuilagi, M Toomua, J Olowofela; G Ford (capt), B Youngs; G Bateman, J Kerr, D Cole; M Fitzgerald, G Kitchener; M Williams, B O'Connor, S Kalamafoni.

Replacements: R McMillan, F Gigena, J Heyes, H Wells, W Evans, B White, J Ford, S Aspland-Robinson.

Ulster: L Ludik; R Baloucoune, W Addison, S McCloskey, J Stockdale; B Burns, D Shanahan; E O'Sullivan, R Best (capt), M Moore; I Henderson, K Treadwell; S Reidy, J Murphy, M Coetzee.

Replacements: R Herring, A Warwick, R Kane, A O'Connor, N Timoney, J Cooney, M Lowry, D Cave.

