Sinoti Sinoti: Samoa wing extends Newcastle Falcons deal

Sinoti Sinoti is renowned for his stepping and pace out wide

Samoa winger Sinoti Sinoti has extended his contract with Newcastle Falcons beyond the 2018-19 season although the terms of his new deal are undisclosed.

The 33-year-old has scored 16 tries in 72 Premiership matches for the Falcons, and one try in three European Champions Cup games this season.

He moved to Kingston Park in 2014 after stays in France, Italy and New Zealand.

"Sinoti is one of the most exciting attacking talents in the Premiership," said director of rugby Dean Richards.

"You can't fail but enjoy his approach to the game, he puts bums on seats and more importantly he puts fear into opposition defences."