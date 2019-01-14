Johnny Sexton voted Rugby Union Writers' Club personality of the year

Sexton was part of the Ireland side which secured a historic first win over New Zealand on Irish soil in November

Ireland fly-half Johnny Sexton has been voted the Rugby Union Writers' Club personality of the year for 2018.

Sexton received the Pat Marshall award at the club's annual dinner in London following a successful year that also saw him named world player of the year.

The 33-year-old topped a poll of the RUWC's 200-plus members.

Sexton was a key figure in Ireland's Six Nations Grand Slam and a first home win over New Zealand - which formed part of a run of 11 wins from 12 Tests.

He was also instrumental in Leinster's march to a fourth European title after Racing 92 were toppled in the Champions Cup final in May, as well as the Irish province's Pro14 success.

Sexton succeeds England fly-half Owen Farrell as holder of the Pat Marshall trophy and follows in the footsteps of previous greats to have won it such as Gareth Edwards, Jonah Lomu, Martin Johnson and Jonny Wilkinson.

The list of five nominees in contention for the award was dominated by Ireland with head coach Joe Schmidt and tight-head prop Tadhg Furlong also present, as was Stuart Lancaster for his success as Leinster's senior coach.

The final name among the nominees was South Africa flanker Siya Kolisi, who last year became the first black player to captain the Springboks' Test team.