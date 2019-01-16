Six Nations 2019: Scotland include uncapped hookers Kerr, Cherry & Stewart, plus centre Dean

Leicester hooker Jake Kerr is the older brother of Scottish 1500m athlete Josh Kerr

Scotland have included uncapped hookers Jake Kerr of Leicester, Edinburgh's Dave Cherry and Glasgow's Grant Stewart in their squad for the Six Nations.

Edinburgh's Stuart McInally is the only frontline hooker available, with Fraser Brown and George Turner both sidelined.

Four other uncapped players - centres Chris Dean and Sam Johnson, Newcastle flanker Gary Graham and Glasgow prop D'Arcy Rae - are also included.

Newcastle flanker John Hardie is among those recalled to the squad.

Glasgow prop Jamie Bhatti is also back in favour after playing no part in the autumn Tests.

But there is no place for Glasgow centre Alex Dunbar, London Irish prop Gordon Reid or Edinburgh scrum-half Henry Pyrgos.

Glasgow number eight Matt Fagerson, who suffered a shoulder injury against Cardiff Blues last weekend, and Sale Sharks wing Byron McGuigan are among those on a lengthy injury list also including the likes of John Barclay, who led the side in last year's Six Nations, number eights Blade Thomson and David Denton, lock Richie Gray and prop Zander Fagerson.

Edinburgh-born Kerr, 22, is the older brother of Scottish 1500m runner Josh Kerr, the European junior champion.

Cherry, 27, has been McInally's back-up at Edinburgh in recent weeks, with the Test career of Scotland's record cap holder Ross Ford likely to be over after his omission from the squad.

Stewart, 23, has stepped into the breach at Glasgow in recent weeks with Brown and Turner still recovering from injuries, and has previously been involved with Scotland training squads.

Australia-born Warriors centre Johnson was named in the autumn Test squad only to sustain an injury before he could make his debut in that series.

Dean, 24, has been a consistent performer in Edinburgh's increasingly impressive campaign, taking his chance in the absence of Scotland internationals Matt Scott and Mark Bennett.

Graham, son for former Scotland prop George, retains his place after being called into the squad for the final two autumn Tests after switching his allegiance from England.

Glasgow tight-head prop Rae, 24, was part of the 2017 summer tour party but like Graham is still waiting to win his first cap.

New Zealand-born Hardie, 30, played the last of his 16 Scotland Tests against Fiji on the 2017 tour.

He was recalled to the Test squad for their final two Six Nations matches last year, but didn't make the match-day 23, after returning to action in January 2018 following a three-month ban for "gross misconduct" over alleged cocaine use.

Hardie was released by Edinburgh at the end of last season and had a trial period at Clermont Auvergne before earning a short-term deal at Newcastle in late October, where he signed a new two-year contract last week.

Scotland open their campaign with home matches against Italy on 2 February and Ireland a week later.

Scotland squad:

Forwards:

Props: Alex Allan (Glasgow Warriors), Allan Dell (Edinburgh), Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow Warriors); Simon Berghan (Edinburgh), Willem Nel (Edinburgh), D'Arcy Rae (Glasgow Warriors). Hookers: Dave Cherry (Edinburgh), Jake Kerr (Leicester Tigers), Stuart McInally (Edinburgh), Grant Stewart (Glasgow Warriors). Locks: Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh), Jonny Gray (Glasgow Warriors) Sam Skinner (Exeter Chiefs), Tim Swinson (Glasgow Warriors), Ben Toolis (Edinburgh). Back row: Adam Ashe (Glasgow Warriors), Gary Graham (Newcastle), John Hardie (Newcastle), Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh), Josh Strauss (Sale Sharks), Hamish Watson (Edinburgh), Ryan Wilson (Glasgow Warriors).

Backs:

Back three: Darcy Graham (Edinburgh), Stuart Hogg (Glasgow Warriors), Lee Jones (Glasgow Warriors), Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh), Sean Maitland (Saracens), Tommy Seymour (Glasgow Warriors). Centres: Chris Dean (Edinburgh), Nick Grigg (Glasgow Warriors), Chris Harris (Newcastle Falcons), Peter Horne (Glasgow Warriors), Sam Johnson (Glasgow Warriors), Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors). Fly-halves: Adam Hastings (Glasgow Warriors), Finn Russell (Racing 92). Scrum-halves: George Horne (Glasgow Warriors), Greig Laidlaw (Clermont Auvergne - captain), Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors).