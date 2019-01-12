Richard Cockerill: Edinburgh 'must not let chance of home quarter-final slip' after Toulon win

Edinburgh, with Hamish Watson to the fore, had too much firepower for Toulon's star-studded team

Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill has urged his side to "finish the job" against Montpellier's "rock-star team" and not let the chance of a home Champions Cup quarter-final slip by.

Victory against Vern Cotter's side next Friday would see the Scottish side play at Murrayfield in the last eight.

A stunning 28-17 win in Toulon took them to the brink of qualification.

"We need to make sure we don't get ahead of ourselves but to come here and win is big for us," Cockerill said.

"We were too good for them tonight which is credit to us. Next Friday we need to get it right. If we win, we potentially get a home quarter-final and then that gives you the best chance to progress.

"We've earned the right to play at home, so why would you want to let that opportunity slip? So we're going to enjoy the evening, come back in on Monday, work hard and try and do the same thing next week."

'We've given ourselves the best chance'

Edinburgh followed Saracens and Newcastle in becoming only the third team to win a European match at the Stade Mayol, and the first Scottish side.

It was only their third win on French soil in Europe's elite competition in 19 attempts, and their sixth successive victory - the best sequence since Cockerill took charge.

Their success to date has been built largely on a rock-solid defence and a powerful set-piece, but Saturday showed evidence of a more expansive attacking game, culminating in superb tries for Darcy Graham, Blair Kinghorn and James Johnstone.

"The attack is the last thing to come and we're slowly getting better," Cockerill told BBC Scotland. "You can only take attacking opportunities when they arise and we did that really well tonight, but the basics of our game across the 80 minutes were really good.

"I'm delighted for the players because they've worked hard and fronted up and we've given ourselves the best chance to qualify for the quarter-finals, which is huge for us.

"However, we still haven't qualified yet and we've got to do a job next week against Montpellier to make sure of that and hopefully try and get a home quarter-final.

"Montpellier will come with a rock-star team. Our togetherness and the sum of our parts have got to be better than their individuals again."