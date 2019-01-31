Six Nations 2019: BBC coverage guide for TV, radio and BBC Sport website

Ireland won all their matches in 2018 to secure their third Grand Slam

Guinness Six Nations Dates: 1 February-16 March Coverage: Watch live coverage on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, Connected TVs and online; listen to match commentaries, shows and podcasts on BBC Radio 5 live, sports extra and BBC Sounds; follow text updates on the BBC Sport website and mobile app.

The 2019 Six Nations kicks off on Friday, 1 February with BBC Sport covering every match from the men's tournament and several games from the women's competition.

BBC One will televise seven men's matches - all of Scotland, Wales and France's home games - while BBC Sport will show nine women's ties on Red Button, Connected TV and online.

BBC Radio 5 live and BBC Radio 5 live sports extra will also provide commentary of all the home nations' men's matches.

And Six Nations fans can also watch separate weekly men's and women's highlights programmes on BBC Two.

All live programmes are available via the BBC Sport website and app, while there will be in-play highlights of BBC games and match highlights of every match shortly after the final whistle.

World Cup winner Matt Dawson will host a weekly preview show on BBC Radio 5 live, while former England winger Ugo Monye will debate the big themes on the Rugby Union Weekly podcast available to download every Monday.

BBC coverage details

All times are GMT. Fixtures and event start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made. Coverage on BBC Red Button can be subject to late schedule changes.

Friday, 1 February

16:50-19:00, Women's Six Nations - Ireland v England, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

19:00-20:00, Matt Dawson's Six Nations Preview Show, BBC Radio 5 live

19:25-22:00, Men's Six Nations - France v Wales, BBC One (19:30-22:00, BBC One Wales; 19:30-22:20, including Forum, Connected TV and online; 20:00-22:15, BBC Radio 5 live; 19:00-22:00, BBC Radio Wales & BBC Radio Cymru)

19:25-21:30, Women's Six Nations - Scotland v Italy, BBC Alba

21:55-22:20, Six Nations Forum, BBC Red Button

22:00-23:00, BBC Radio Wales Six Nations Phone-In, BBC Radio Wales

Saturday, 2 February

13:15-13:45, Six Nations Build-up, BBC One

13:45-16:30, Men's Six Nations - Scotland v Italy, BBC One (14:00-16:15, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra)

16:45-19:00, Men's Six Nations - Ireland v England, BBC Radio 5 live (16:00-19:00, BBC Radio Ulster)

Sunday, 3 February

17:15-18:15, Six Nations Rugby Special, BBC Two (23:00-00:00, BBC Two Scotland; not on BBC Two Wales)

23:00-23:30, Women's Six Nations Highlights, BBC Two (00:00-00:30, BBC Two Scotland and BBC Two NI)

Monday, 4 February

13:00-13:30, Women's Six Nations Highlights (repeat), BBC Two

Thursday, 7 February

19:00-20:30, Matt Dawson's Six Nations Preview Show, BBC Radio 5 live

Friday, 8 February

19:30-21:30, Women's Six Nations - Scotland v Ireland, Connected TV and online

Saturday, 9 February

13:15-13:45, Six Nations build-up, BBC One

13:45-16:30, Men's Six Nations - Scotland v Ireland, BBC One (14:10-16:15, 5 live sports extra; 14:00-16:30, BBC Radio Ulster)

16:40-18:45, Men's Six Nations - Italy v Wales, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

18:50-21:00, Women's Six Nations - Italy v Wales, BBC Red Button

Sunday, 10 February

12:40-14:45, Women's Six Nations - England v France, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

14:45-17:00, Men's Six Nations - England v France, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

18:00-19:00, Six Nations Rugby Special, BBC Two

23:55-00:25, Women's Six Nations Highlights, BBC Two

Monday, 11 February

13:00-13:30, Women's Six Nations Highlights, BBC Two

22:00-22:30, 5 live Rugby Union Weekly, BBC Radio 5 live

Thursday, 21 February

19:00-20:30, Matt Dawson's Six Nations Preview Show, BBC Radio 5 live

Saturday, 23 February

13:15-13:45, Six Nations build-up, BBC One

13:45-16:15, Men's Six Nations - France v Scotland, BBC One

16:15-19:00, Men's Six Nations - Wales v England, BBC One (16:15-19:30, including Forum, Connected TV and online)

18:20-20:30, Women's Six Nations - Italy v Ireland, Connected TV and online

18:55-19:30, Six Nations Forum, BBC Red Button

19:50-22:00, Women's Six Nations - France v Scotland, Connected TV and online

Sunday, 24 February

12:25-14:30, Women's Six Nations - Wales v England, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

14:35-17:00, Men's Six Nations - Italy v Ireland, BBC Radio Ulster

18:00-19:00, Six Nations Rugby Special, BBC Two

23:30-00:00, Women's Six Nations Highlights including Wales v England, BBC Two

Monday, 25 February

13:00-13:30, Women's Six Nations Highlights, BBC Two

Thursday, 7 March

19:00-20:30, Matt Dawson's Six Nations Preview Show, BBC Radio 5 live

Friday, 8 March

19:20-21:30, Women's Six Nations - Scotland v Wales, BBC Red Button (19:40-21:40, Scrum V Live, Connected TV and online)

Saturday, 9 March

12:00-14:00, Women's Six Nations - England v Italy, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

13:15-13:45, Six Nations build-up, BBC One

13:45-16:30, Men's Six Nations - Scotland v Wales, BBC One

18:50-21:00, Women's Six Nations - Ireland v France, Connected TV and online

Sunday, 10 March

14:35-17:00, Men's Six Nations - Ireland v France, BBC Radio Ulster

18:00-19:00, Six Nations Rugby Special, BBC Two

23:30-00:00, Women's Six Nations Highlights, BBC Two

Monday, 11 March

13:00-13:30, Women's Six Nations Highlights, BBC Two

Thursday, 14 March

19:00-20:30, Matt Dawson's Six Nations Preview Show, BBC Radio 5 live

Saturday, 16 March

14:00-16:45, Men's Six Nations - Wales v Ireland, BBC One (14:00-17:00, BBC Radio Ulster)

19:25-21:30, Women's Six Nations - England v Scotland, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

Sunday, 17 March

13:20-15:30, Women's Six Nations - Italy v France, Connected TV and online

18:00-19:00, Six Nations Rugby Special, BBC Two

23:55-00:25, Women's Six Nations Highlights, BBC Two

Monday, 18 March

13:00-13:30, Women's Six Nations Highlights, BBC Two

Catch-up

You can view BBC Sport output as well as listen to our radio sports programming on the BBC iPlayer.

The BBC Sport website is available via desktop, mobile, tablet and app, giving fast and easy access to the live stream, text commentaries, news, reports, schedules and videos, as well as highlights of the day's action. The BBC Sport app is available free on Apple and Android devices.

National and regional variations

National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible, but please check your local listings for more detailed information.

All Ireland games will be live on BBC Radio Ulster, all Scotland games will be live on BBC Radio Scotland, and all Wales games are live on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru.