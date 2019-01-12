European Challenge Cup: Connacht 20-18 Sale Sharks

James Mitchell scored Connacht's second try

European Challenge Cup Connacht (17) 20 Tries: Godwin, Mitchell Cons: Carty 2 Pens: Carty, Horwitz Sale (7) 18 Tries: Ashton, De Klerk Con: De Klerk Pens: De Klerk 2

Sale Sharks missed the chance to secure their place in the quarter-finals of the European Challenge Cup with a narrow defeat at Connacht.

David Horwitz kicked the winning penalty for the home side after Sale had fought back to lead.

Tries from Kyle Godwin and James Mitchell put Connacht in charge before a Chris Ashton touchdown just before the break.

Faf de Klerk scored 13 points for Sharks, including a second-half try.

Sale and Connacht are now level at the top of Pool Three with one round of games to go.

Connacht are at Bordeaux on 19 January, while Sale host bottom club Perpignan.

Connacht: O'Halloran, Kelleher, Godwin, Aki, Healy; Carty, Mitchell; Buckley, McCartney, Bealham, Dillane, Cannon, Masterson, Connolly, Butler (capt).

Replacements: Delahunt, Burke, Carey, Roux, Fainga'a, Blade, Horwitz, Leader.

Sale: Ashton; Solomona, S James, O'Connor, Reed; Wilkinson, de Klerk; Harrison, Webber, John, Evans, Phillips, Ross (capt), Curry, Strauss.

Replacements: Langdon, Bristow, Jones, Ostrikov, Curry, Cliff, L James, Redpath.

For the latest rugby union news follow @bbcrugbyunion on Twitter.