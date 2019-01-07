European Champions Cup: Ulster must 'front up' against Racing

Alan O'Connor (left) will deputise for the injured Iain Henderson (right) against Racing 92

Heineken Champions Cup: Ulster v Racing 92 Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Date: Saturday, 12 January Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Sport website and BBC Radio Ulster MW

Ex-Ulster flanker Chris Henry believes his former teammates have to 'front up' if they are to produce a Champions Cup upset against Racing 92 on Saturday.

Back-to-back wins against Scarlets have put Ulster in last-eight contention but a victory in Belfast would boost their hopes of finishing top of Pool Four.

Racing were convincing 32-point winners over Ulster when they met in October.

"If there's ever a time to bring your best it's this week and no doubt the players know that," said Henry.

"Racing is a different beast of course but Ulster teams do step up and produce magic especially when French teams come to Belfast.

"Obviously the big name that everyone is going to be talking about going into this game is Iain Henderson being missing and you would probably sacrifice four other front-line players to have Hendy in your team so that's really disappointing but you have to live with it and hopefully the other big players have to really front up."

Dan McFarland's side trail Pool Four leaders Racing by five points and are unlikely to overtake their opponents this weekend but a victory or losing bonus points would leave them well placed to advance to the next round as one of the three best-placed runners-up.

"This is by far Ulster's most important game of the season because of what they did against Scarlets both home and away," Henry told BBC Radio Ulster.

"It's been a long time since Ulster got to the quarter-finals and if they are able to pull something special off in a European Cup game at home against a French team this is it."

European Champions Cup Pool Four P W D L Pts Racing 92 4 4 0 0 19 Ulster 4 3 0 1 14 Leicester 4 1 0 3 6 Scarlets 4 0 0 4 2

A really united squad

Ulster's preparation for the visit of the Top14 side has been disrupted by successive inter-provincial derby defeats by Connacht and Leinster, which has seen them slip from second to fifth in Conference B of the the Pro14.

McFarland opted to rest many of his first-choice players for the match against Leinster in Dublin last week, which resulted in a heavy loss to the reigning European champions, and the head coach will hope that the return of Rory Best, John Cooney and Will Addison can help improve their form.

"You look at the scoreline [against Leinster] and it looks like Ulster have been dominated - and in essence they have been - but for me there were very few players who performed there that you wouldn't feel comfortable putting them in the first team next week against Racing and that's a big thing," said former Ulster fly-half Ian Humphreys.

"You go through your career and you see these players who maybe don't want to train on Monday or Tuesday but from chatting to some of the players this seems to be a really united squad and they will all want to be out there together to try and prepare the starting team as best they can.

"I think you could probably name most of the Ulster starting 15 now but there's a couple of spots up for grabs and guys will know that if it is 50-50, then a good training week can help them to sneak onto the bench."

Ulster already in bonus territory

Racing warmed up for their visit to Belfast with a 22-13 win over Toulon in Paris that leaves them in sixth place in the Top14 table.

Wing Teddy Thomas scored his side's opening try but he later hobbled off with a recurrence of a thigh injury and the France international is now a doubt for the match at Kingspan Stadium, which will give the home side renewed hope of causing an upset.

"Pre-season nobody really gave Ulster any hope so the fact that they're in the hunt for a quarter-final spot is a massive bonus and if they don't get it it's not the end of the world and people don't need to start getting really negative," added Humphreys.

"I say it all the time, at home I'd back Ulster every week no matter who they were playing against. With a full-strength team, I fancy Ulster at the Kingspan.

"A lot of the big names for Racing were playing last weekend and they'll be coming over knowing that they're going to qualify because they're going to win their last game at home against Scarlets, so they're going to be a thinking 'whatever happens, happens' and if Ulster can get off to a good start and if they can match them physically - that's the big thing for me - I think Ulster will do well."