Much-changed Edinburgh delight Hodge in 38-0 win over Southern Kings

Edinburgh scored six tries in their defeat of Southern Kings

Edinburgh deserve credit for playing with "pressure" in the 38-0 defeat of Southern Kings, says attack coach Duncan Hodge.

Richard Cockerill's side ran in six tries to claim a bonus-point win and move second in Pro14 Conference B.

"With so many changes in the team, it was a great performance," Hodge told the Edinburgh website.

"Had you given us that score line before the game, we would have bitten your hand off."

And he added: "There was a lot of pressure on the guys. We made eleven changes.

"There were some young guys out there who hadn't played much rugby for us, so there was pressure there to perform."

With 13 matches played, Edinburgh are level on points with Benetton but ahead of the Italian side on points difference with Leinster 19 points clear the the top.

"Both Benetton and Scarlets won today, so we needed to keep up with them," said Hodge. "Guys like Fraser McKenzie and Jamie Ritchie did brilliantly to lead the boys tonight through what was a difficult match.

"It's great to move into second place, but there's still a lot of rugby to be played. It's really tight at the top, but it's great that we're in the mix."

The top three teams in each conference progress to the play-offs and also secure a place in next season's Champions Cup.

Edinburgh return to action in this season's Champions Cup next Saturday away to Toulon, with Cockerill's side currently top of Pool 5, leading Montpellier by four points and seven clear of Newcastle Falcons.

"We now move into Europe with everything to play for as well," added Hodge.

"It's great to keep that momentum going, especially after back-to-back wins over Newcastle Falcons and Glasgow Warriors. It was just about consistency this week and making sure we performed - which I think we did."