Pro14: Munster go top of Conference A with 31-24 win over Connacht at the Sportground

Dan Goggin's first try put Munster ahead at half-time

Pro14: Connacht v Munster Connacht (10) 24 Tries: Farrell, Kelleher, Carty Cons: Carty 3 Pen: Carty Munster (14) 31 Tries: O'Mahony, Goggin 2, Carbery Cons: Carbery 4 Pen: Carbery

Munster leapfrogged Glasgow at the top of Pro14 Conference A with a bonus-point win over Connacht in Galway.

Ireland internationals Peter O'Mahony and Joey Carbery crossed either side of two Dan Goggin scores.

Connacht provided stiff competition and led their inter-provincial rivals early in both halves through tries from Tom Farrell and Cian Kelleher.

Jack Carty's 73rd minute try secured a losing bonus-point for the hosts.

Munster's second inter-pro victory in the space of a week means that they now hold a two-point lead over Glasgow while reigning champions Leinster continue to dominate Conference B.

Carty's late try moves Connacht level on points with third-place Ospreys.

Farrell impresses in physical encounter

Centre Farrell produced another eye-catching display that will not have gone unnoticed by Ireland coach Joe Schmidt as he looks towards naming his extended squad for the upcoming Six Nations.

The 25-year old opened the scoring with a try all of his own doing, having ripped the ball from Arno Botha on halfway.

It was the outside centre who orchestrated Connacht's second try too, stepping inside Goggin before releasing Kelleher to re-establish the hosts' lead shortly after the break.

Although Connacht continued to pose threats with ball in hand it was Munster who enjoyed the better territory throughout.

O'Mahony powered over after a period of sustained pressure in the 22 before Goggin darted in eight minutes later to put Munster in front.

Strong bench gets Munster over the line

Munster coach Johann van Graan was able to call upon experienced internationals Conor Murray and CJ Stander from the bench as the visitors sought to close out the game following Goggin's second try early in the second period.

Having moved to full-back, Carbery expertly exploited a stretched Connacht defence to step inside Matt Healy and secure an ultimately unassailable lead for Munster.

However, backed by a vocal support at a packed Sportground, Connacht were in no mood to accept their fate and Carty's try from a superb Colby Fainga'a offload ensured a tense finish.

Despite a frantic final few minutes, Munster remained composed and saw out the game to secure the maximum five points.

Connacht: D Leader; C Kelleher, T Farrell, T Daly, M Healy; J Carty, C Blade; P McCabe, D Heffernan (capt), D Robertson-McCoy, G Thornbury, Q Roux, P Boyle, C Fainga'a, E Masterson.

Replacements: T McCartney, M Burke, F Bealham, U Dillane, C Gallagher, A Lloyd, D Horwitz, C DeBuitlear.

Munster: A Conway; K Earls, C Farrell, D Goggin, A Wootton; J Carbery, A Mathewson; J Loughman, N Scannell, J Ryan, J Kleyn, T Beirne, P O'Mahony (capt), T O'Donnell, A Botha.

Replacements: K O'Byrne, D Kilcoyne, S Archer, B Holland, CJ Stander, C Murray, T Bleyendaal, S Arnold.

Referee: Mike Adamson (SRU)