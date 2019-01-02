Ulster rugby: Ex scrum-half Paul Marshall says the province are heading into a crucial part of their season

Ulster have won 10 of their 16 matches under head coach Dan McFarland

Guinness Pro14: Leinster v Ulster Venue: RDS Arena, Dublin Date: Saturday, 5 January Kick-off: 17:15 GMT

Former scrum-half Paul Marshall expects Ulster to put all their focus on making the Champions Cup quarter-finals ahead of a 'massive' few weeks for the team.

Ulster are second in Pool Four and face Racing 92 and Leicester Tigers in the final round of group games this month.

Coach Dan McFarland must decide whether to rest players or pick a full-strength team to play Leinster on Saturday.

"The next couple of weeks are going to be massive in terms of Racing and Leicester," said Marshall.

"Ulster have a really good, realistic chance of qualifying for the knockout stages of the European Cup, which is phenomenal."

Second row Alan O'Connor is pushing for a recall to the Ulster pack after recovering from an ankle injury and he could feature against his native province at the RDS this weekend while props Wiehahn Herbst and Andrew Warwick have also returned from injury lay-offs but flanker Marcell Coetzee is a doubt as he follows the return to play protocols for a concussion injury.

The likes of John Cooney and Jordi Murphy, who both featured in all five of Ulster's matches in December, could also be rested this week ahead of the visit of Racing 92 to Kingspan Stadium on 12 January.

"People probably didn't expect an awful lot from Ulster this season and there's been so many transitions in coaching and new players coming and some players going," added Marshall, who is now an analyst with BBC Radio Ulster.

"So when you take a step back, Ulster have done better than what a lot of people would have expected so far so it has been positive in terms of this first part of the season but the next couple of weeks are going to be massive and there's enough core people in there that have been around the block long enough to know just how much is at stake over the next few weeks.

"So whatever happens in terms of Leinster, in terms of selection and performance, everything will be geared now in terms of Racing and Leicester."

This month marks the 20th anniversary of Ulster's famous European Cup win when Harry Williams' side overpowered Colomiers in Dublin.

The 1999 win remains the province's only success in the tournament and Marshall, who was in the crowd at the old Lansdowne Road as a 13-year-old schoolboy to witness the victory, says the legacy of that campaign continues to motivate and torment the current generation of Ulster players.

"You're always aware of what the people have done before you and the standard that they've set and I think that was the one thing that I felt frustrated about was that we made league finals and we made the Heineken Cup final in 2012 but we've nothing to show for it," admitted Marshall.

"That's not to be ungrateful for a runners-up medal in those competitions but you want to be a victorious team. You want to be able to walk past someone in the street 10,15,20 years later and be able to know when you look at each other that you've been in that moment together and you've won a competition together.

"Myself, Andrew Trimble and Tommy Bowe met up recently with our kids to have brunch on a Saturday morning and when we meet up we have that camaraderie but we don't have that one special moment together of winning a trophy that brings everything all together."